Thwarted machete attack clouds Paris Olympic bid
PARIS The Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a French soldier wounded a man armed with a machete as he tried to enter the Louvre museum.
Members of Scotland's Royal Troon golf club, the venue of this month's British Open, voted "overwhelmingly" on Friday to admit women, thereby protecting the course's place on the Open rota.
In May, Muirfield voted to retain its ban on women members and was immediately removed from the Open rota by British golf's governing body The Royal & Ancient.
“We welcome this decision by the membership at Royal Troon and recognise its significance for the club," an R&A spokesman said.
"Our focus today is very much on The 145th Open in just under two weeks’ time but we can now look forward to many more great Championships at Royal Troon in years to come."
(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)
PARIS The Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a French soldier wounded a man armed with a machete as he tried to enter the Louvre museum.
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks with a calf strain that has already sidelined him for Saturday's big game at Premier League leaders Chelsea, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.
Arsenal's clash against London rivals Chelsea is the north London side's last chance to stop the Premier League leaders from running away with the title, former France winger Robert Pires has said.