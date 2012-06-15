2016 refugee team wins Laureus award
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
SAN FRANCISCO American Nick Watney vaulted up the U.S. Open leader board when he holed out from the fairway for a rare albatross two at the par-five 17th in Thursday's opening round.
Watney, a four-times PGA Tour champion, used a five-iron from 190 yards to record the (three-under-par) double-eagle on a tricky day for scoring on the fast-running Lake Course at Olympic Club.
His albatross, the second this year in major championships, lifted him from three over to even par for the round after he had teed off from the ninth hole.
Two months ago, South African Louis Oosthuizen recorded a double-eagle two at the par-five second during the final round of the Masters, where he went on to lose a playoff to American Bubba Watson.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by Frank Pingue)
MADRID Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.