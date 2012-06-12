SAN FRANCISCO Bubba Watson is one of the game's most creative shot-makers but he may need to conjure up all his magical tricks to have any hope of winning this week's U.S. Open on a course he admits he just does not like.

Few players can drive as far or shape the ball as much as Watson but the Masters champion fears that will not be enough to win at the Olympic Club.

According to Watson, any advantages he has off the tee would be negated by the notoriously difficult course that features narrow fairways and firm greens, so he would have to find ways to improvise.

"There's some golf tournaments you hit more fairways, there's some golf tournaments you don't hit many fairways," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Obviously this week everybody is going to have trouble hitting fairways and out of the rough.

"I think with my length, with my so‑called strength I can hit irons out of the rough that people can't hit as far. If I can just putt.

"If it comes down to putting and chipping. The short game is the key around this course."

One of the few left-handers on the professional circuit, Watson said the course had been set up to be brutally difficult and he doubted the eventual winner would finish under par.

"On every hole, there's something around the corner. Even the shortest hole is tough, and the longest hole is tough," said the American. "There's something on every hole that can get you. It makes it very difficult."

Watson, who was grouped with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for the first two rounds, confessed that he did like the course, but said a win here could alter his opinion.

"Do I like it? I'll tell you in a few days," he said. "As of right now I don't like it. There's an 80 lurking. After four days of golf if there's not an 80, then I like it all right."

Watson's best finish at the U.S. Open was a tie for fifth in 2007. His goal this year is to try and contend at all the majors but, after winning the Masters, he has had to reassess his aims.

"We're going to hopefully play good in the rest of the majors and hopefully make the Ryder Cup team," the 33-year-old said. "There's other goals that I want to do now, but after winning the first one, it's kind of like, whoa, we played good in the majors already, so we have to reset and pick other goals."

(Editing by Frank Pingue)