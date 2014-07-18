Bubba Watson on the 5th tee during his second round at The 143rd Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 18, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

HOYLAKE England U.S. Masters champion Bubba Watson was itching to get home to Florida after plunging to a four-over-par tally of 148 in the second round of the British Open on Friday.

The big-hitting American was two strokes adrift of the projected cut line but, with the wind strengths changeable on the north-west coast of England, it is by no means certain he will miss the halfway guillotine.

"I can't wait to get back to see my wife and child," Watson told reporters after shooting a level-par 72 at Royal Liverpool. "If I make the cut, if somehow a miracle happens, I'll be ready to go tomorrow and be pumped up about it.

"But I don't let stuff linger, I'm not that kind of a person. I've got more issues to worry about than missed putts."

Watson will probably spend the rest of the day watching the golf coverage on television ... as long as he can cope with the commentary.

"Some coverage is no fun to watch," he explained. "I hate the negative comments.

"Guys are trying their hardest but we always hear, 'Oh, that's terrible', 'I did this when I was 17 years old, shot 63 before'.

"There's too much negative stuff going on in the world, not just golf. I just can't watch that stuff."

Watson, who mixed five birdies with five bogeys in his round on Friday, said he liked to stay on an even-keel about golf, and life in general.

"The whole year is about rejoicing for me," added the shot-making left-hander who also won the Masters in 2012.

"Sometimes you can get too pumped up and you're the greatest golfer in the world. Sometimes you can get too much bad talk when you think you're the worst.

"Next week I could win, this week I'll probably miss the cut. It fluctuates," said Watson.

"I'm trying to stay away from negative and positive. As long as my wife loves me and my child thinks daddy is the greatest then I'm good to go."

