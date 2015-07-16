Jul 16, 2015; St. Andrews, Fife, SCT; Tom Watson walks to the 4th tee during the first round for the 144th Open Championship at St. Andrews - Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

ST ANDREWS, Scotland Ugly weather is predicted for the British Open but nothing quite as scary, insists American great Tom Watson, as the masks his fans were wearing in the galleries on Thursday.

The ever-popular 65-year-old five-times champion, making his farewell appearance, received vocal support on the Old Course as he battled to a four-over 76, including several fans wearing Watson face masks.

"Those are ugly masks. I told them there's way too many wrinkles in those masks," joked Watson, who has never won at St Andrews. "It kind of scared me looking at those, like geez, look at those things; that guy is ugly."

Watson was going along nicely at two-under after 10 holes before some late bogeys left him facing a battle to avoid missing out on an emotional weekend.

"I got on a little roll six through 10, I played some good golf there and made a good putt at 12 to save par. Then the wheels kind of fell off," Watson said.

"You'll see a lot of black numbers tomorrow, I promise you. The wind is going to be blowing 25 to 30 to maybe 40 gusts, and the golf course will take its toll tomorrow.

"I'm going to have to play an extraordinary round tomorrow probably to make the cut. That's the way I look at it."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)