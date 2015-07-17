Jul 17, 2015; St. Andrews, Fife SCT; Danny Willett with caddy Jonathan Smart on the 4th tee during the second round of the 144th Open Championship at St. Andrews - Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

ST ANDREWS, Scotland One day after offering a tongue in cheek forecast about impending Armageddon, Danny Willett was on top of the world as he grabbed the early second-round lead in golf's oldest major on Friday.

After play was interrupted for more than three hours because of torrential rain and strong winds, the 27-year-old Englishman took the British Open by the scruff of the neck by establishing a two-stroke lead in the clubhouse.

"I said yesterday it could be Armageddon today and it was this morning," Willett told reporters after firing a three-under-par 69 for a nine-under tally of 135.

"Luckily we didn't have to play in the rain. The wind we've got at the minute is a good wind for St Andrews, a 20 to 30-yard wind. It's playable, you can certainly hit golf shots and it's not too ridiculous.

"Hopefully it stays this kind of strength and by the end of the weekend I think you'll see a good leaderboard."

Willett, who missed the cut in two of his three previous Open appearances, said it was a bit surreal to find himself leading the way at the third major championship of the year.

"It's a childhood dream...but it's something I'm going to have to get used to otherwise there is no point in being up there," added the world number 39.

"I'm going to try and rest up now and go out for another good weekend and hopefully I can still be up there in two days' time."

Willett, who has won twice on the European Tour but nothing with anywhere near as much kudos as the British Open, said there was little chance he would get carried away with his position on the leaderboard.

"I just had a text message off my mum saying well done, you've made the cut," he smiled.

"I can feel my phone buzzing a little bit now. It might be a case of turning the phone off and having a little bit of quiet time.

"Leading is always difficult, wondering whether or not to press or hold where you are... but I'd much rather be joint leader or somewhere near the lead than just making the cut. You're probably going to have a better chance."

