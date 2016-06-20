Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
OAKMONT, Pennsylvania Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson, seeking major redemption after several near-misses in recent years, won the U.S. Open on Sunday amid initial uncertainty over his victory margin.
Seeking his first grand slam crown, Johnson played clutch golf under intense pressure on a brutally difficult layout at Oakmont Country Club.
Having negotiated the final seven holes under notice that he might be penalised for a rules infraction on the fifth green, despite being cleared by another official at the time, he was docked a shot after the round's completion, with his score amended to a closing 69 for a four-under winning total of 276.
He finished three shots in front of fellow Americans Jim Furyk and Scott Piercy and Irishman Shane Lowry.
Johnson's ball appeared to move slightly as the world number six was preparing to attempt his par putt at the fifth hole. He denied having caused the ball to move and the official accompanying the pairing decided not to levy a penalty.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Andrew Both)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Fraser Brown will get a rare start at hooker for Scotland in their opening Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday, with 102-cap Ross Ford covering from the bench, coach Vern Cotter said on Thursday.
DUBLIN Ireland coach Joe Schmidt named fit again flanker Sean O'Brien in a strong Irish pack to face Scotland on Saturday but said he may be without injured flyhalf Johnny Sexton for the opening two Six Nations games.