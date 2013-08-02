South Korea's Inbee Park plays her approach shot to the 15th hole during the Women's British Open golf championship at St Andrews in Scotland August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

World number one Inbee Park's hopes of a fourth successive major were dealt a blow when the South Korean shot a one-over-par 73 to finish eight shots off the lead after the second round of the women's British Open on Friday.

Park, aiming to become the first player of either gender to win four majors in a calendar year, is two-under par for the tournament adrift of compatriot and leader Na Yeon Choi at St Andrews in Scotland.

"A little bit of everything wasn't really working well out there today, but it was tough conditions," the 25-year-old, who has never won the tournament, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I think I grinded (it out) really well out there."

Former U.S. Open champion Choi, hit six birdies on the way to matching her first-round 67 on the Old Course with her only bogey coming at the seventh.

She is one shot clear of Japan's Miki Saiki (66) and a further stroke ahead of overnight leader Morgan Pressel of the U.S. who is third on eight under after a 70.

Park has won the first three majors of 2013 - the Kraft Nabisco title, LPGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Officially, victory this weekend would not constitute a grand slam, since the Evian Masters in September has this year been granted the status of the fifth major.

But securing a fourth successive major in a calendar year would be heralded as an unprecedented achievement.

Park has already matched the feat of Babe Zaharias in 1950 of winning the first three majors of the year.

