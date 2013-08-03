Michelle Wie (R) of the U.S. discusses her tee shot at the 13th hole with Duncan French during the Women's British Open golf championship at St Andrews in Scotland August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Michelle Wie (L) of the U.S. is driven back to the clubhouse from the 13th fairway after play was suspended due to high winds during the Women's British Open golf championship at St Andrews in Scotland August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Tees have been left in place to mark a player's ball on the 14th fairway during the Women's British Open golf championship at St Andrews in Scotland August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Fred Bonnargent (L),Michelle Wie and Karine Icher (R) walk in from the 13th fairway after play was suspended due to high winds during the Women's British Open golf championship at St Andrews in Scotland August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The third round of the women's British Open at St Andrews was suspended on Saturday after winds of up to 38 miles per hour made the course unplayable.

Play was suspended soon after 1130 GMT (12.30 p.m. British time) after balls started moving on the greens, with the majority of players having started their third rounds but only nine having completed all 18 holes.

Play did not resume, with the day called off around 1700.

South Korea's Na Yeon Choi remains in the lead at 10-under par after 36 holes, while compatriot and world number one Inbee Park, chasing her fourth successive major, was sitting at one-under par after four holes of the third round, moving her up to three-under par for the tournament.

The third round will resume at 0515 on Sunday.

(Reporting by Josh Reich)