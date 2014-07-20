HOYLAKE England A late-night chat with his coach worked wonders for England's Chris Wood as he scored the joint lowest round of this year's Open on Sunday, signing off with a seven-birdie 65.

The 26-year-old, who has an enviable Open record, spent Saturday evening on the sofa trying to work out what was missing with his game in the three previous rounds of 75, 70 and 73.

But he returned to the Royal Liverpool course on Sunday revitalised, going out in 33 and home in 32 to equal the total American Dustin Johnson put together in round two.

"You should have seen me the first three rounds," Wood, whose one Tour title came at the Qatar Masters last year, said.

"I couldn't see a 75 the first three days, let alone a 65.

"But I stayed up late with Mitch (Paul Mitchell), my coach, last night, until about half 11 on the sofa, just trying to chat things through and trying to find the root cause of the problem.

"We've been on the range after every day struggling through it, not quite finding the problem.

"But, yeah, last night I'd say we really got to the bottom of it and I was a different player today."

