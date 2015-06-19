Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington Big-hitting American Gary Woodland was treated in hospital for a virus after battling to a four-over-par 74 in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.
According to the player's manager, Woodland has not felt well for the last four days but is optimistic of competing in Friday's second round at Chambers Bay.
"Gary has been under the weather since Sunday, and has been severely dehydrated," Woodland's manager, Mark Steinberg, said in a statement.
"While Gary felt he had turned the corner earlier this week, he experienced a significant relapse within the last 36 hours.
"He received IV fluids this morning, and was admitted to Tacoma General Hospital following his round for further testing. The hospital confirmed Gary has a virus. He is currently being treated with additional IV fluids and hopes to play tomorrow."
Woodland, a double winner on the PGA Tour, missed the cut in his previous start on the U.S. circuit and recorded four bogeys in his last six holes at Chambers Bay on Thursday.
PALERMO, Italy Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.