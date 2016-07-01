Jun 26, 2016; Bethesda, MD, USA; Tiger Woods (L) talks with Billy Hurley III of the United States (R) during the championship trophy presentation ceremony after the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club - Blue Course. Hurley...

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this month's British Open, organisers the Royal & Ancient Golf Club said on Friday.

The news was merely a formality as there was never any indication that Woods would be healthy enough to play in the July 14-17 event at Royal Troon in Scotland.

The 40-year-old has not competed in almost 11 months and has offered no timetable on a possible return to action after undergoing back surgery last September.

He has won the British Open three times -- at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005 and at Royal Liverpool in 2006.

Woods tied for ninth the last time the Open was held at Troon in 2004.

Australian Marcus Fraser replaces American Woods in the Open field.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)