Zach Johnson of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith

ST ANDREWS, Scotland Former U.S. Masters champion Zach Johnson doffed his cap to the Royal and Ancient organisers and their greenkeeping staff for defying the elements in the second round of the 144th British Open on Friday.

The 39-year-old American did not know what to expect after an early morning deluge left the iconic layout saturated and he was startled to see how quickly St Andrews recovered from the downpour.

"The course was unplayable," Johnson told reporters after a one-under-par 71 gave him a seven-under aggregate of 137, two behind clubhouse leader Danny Willett of England.

"The R&A did what they needed to do and what they were supposed to do because it was like a lake on one and 18.

"They did a great job. My goodness, we are still getting a lot of roll (on the ball), specifically my last six, seven, eight holes, we had to account for release and roll after I don't know how many inches of rain."

Johnson barely seemed to rate a mention when the title favourites were discussed ahead of the tournament, even though he has a sound British Open record.

The American has finished in the top 10 in two of the last three editions of golf's oldest major but is happy to leave it to others to judge his victory chances.

"I kind of feel like I'm always under the radar," said Johnson. "I think the media drives this. I'm not saying I deserve anything more or less. That's not what I'm getting at but I've had some decent success over here.

"I love the game over here, I love this tournament. If I play well, that's just the icing on the cake.

"I know Augusta and some of the other tournaments are tremendous," added the 11-times PGA Tour winner in reference to the Masters, where he triumphed in 2007. "But this here is just pure."

