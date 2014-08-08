Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LOUISVILLE Kentucky Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat withdrew from the PGA Championship on Friday because of a knee injury after completing eight holes in the rain-hit second round.

The 25-year-old from Bangkok, who had opened with a one-over-par 72 at Valhalla Golf Club, was five over for the round when he pulled out.

Aphibarnrat, who is known for his 'go-for-broke' style of play, was making his second PGA Championship appearance, having tied for 25th on his debut last year at Oak Hill.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)