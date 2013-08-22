JERSEY CITY, New Jersey First-round play at the weather-hit Barclays tournament resumed on Thursday with American Ryan Palmer leading at two under par after a delay of some two and a half hours due to lightning in the area.

Forty two players from the 123-man field were on the course when play was halted a little more than an hour after the first tee shots were struck at Liberty National in the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs.

Palmer followed a birdie at the first with another at the third hole before the horn sounded to halt play.

A dozen players were one under par, including defending Barclays champion Nick Watney and U.S. Open champion Justin Rose of England, in the early going.

World number one Tiger Woods, who sits on top of the FedExCup points standings, parred his first hole before play was stopped.

Jordan Spieth, the 20-year-old American who became the youngest winner in 82 years on the PGA Tour at age 19 last month in winning the John Deere Classic, double-bogeyed his opening hole, the par-four 10th, to bring up the rear on the early leaderboard at two over par.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)