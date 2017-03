Australia's Adam Scott acknowledges the crowd on the 14th green during the third round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament in Jersey City, New Jersey August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia won The Barclays by one stroke on Sunday in the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs at Liberty National.

Scott shot a bogey-free round of five-under-par 66 to finish with an 11-under 273 total, one better than Tiger Woods, U.S. Open champion Justin Rose of England, Gary Woodland and Canadian Graham DeLaet.

(Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Gene Cherry)