KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina American Ben Crane pulled out of the PGA Championship on Wednesday, citing a back injury.

A four-times winner on the PGA Tour who tied for ninth at the 2004 PGA Championship, Crane will be replaced in the 156-strong field by compatriot Chris Stroud.

The PGA Championship, the last of the year's four majors, starts on Thursday at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Simon Evans)