KOHLER, Wisconsin Factbox on Australian Jason Day, 27, who won his first major title with a three-shot victory in the 97th PGA Championship at Whistling Straits on Sunday.

* Finally tastes victory in one of the four 'grand slam' events, having previously recorded nine top-10 finishes – including three runner-up spots -- in just 20 major starts.

* Wins his fifth career title on the PGA Tour, and his second this season after clinching the Canadian Open last month.

* With his win, the fifth by an Australian at the PGA Championship, he climbs to a career-high third in the world rankings.

* Emulates compatriots Steve Elkington (1995), Wayne Grady (1990), David Graham (1979) and Jim Ferrier (1947) by winning the year's fourth and final major.

* Becomes the first Australian to win a major championship since Adam Scott (2013 Masters) and the 11th in all.

* Earns his eighth top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this season, and fourth in his last five starts.

* Became the youngest winner of a PGA Tour-sanctioned event at the 2007 legend Financial Group Classic on the Nationwide Tour.

* Won his first PGA Tour title by two shots at the 2010 Byron Nelson Championship aged just 22.

* Competed in his first Presidents Cup for the International team at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia in 2011 when he finished with a 1-2-1 record.

* In November 2013, he celebrated team victory for Australia (with Adam Scott) at the World Cup of Golf where he also claimed the individual title just days learning that eight of his relatives had been killed in the Philippines by Typhoon Haiyan.

* Clinched his second victory on the PGA Tour when he beat Frenchman Victor Dubuisson one-up after 23 holes in the final of the 2014 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.

