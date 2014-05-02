Australia's Jason Day takes a drop on the 15th hole after hitting his ball into the water during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

World number six Jason Day has pulled out of next week's Players Championship due to a thumb injury that has sidelined him for most of the past two months.

Day has played only once – at the Masters, where he tied for 20th - since winning the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in February.

The 26-year-old Australian had his left thumb put in a cast after last month's Masters in an effort to speed up the ligament healing process.

"Day suffered a slight setback while playing the Masters and the thumb has been a bit slow to heal," Day's agent said in a statement. "He is still a few weeks away from resuming normal golf activities."

The May 8-11 Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida, is the PGA Tour's flagship event.

