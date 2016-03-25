New Zealand's Wagner doubtful for South Africa tests
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.
Jason Day, who has been battling a back injury, clinched a place in this weekend's knockout phase of the WGC-Dell Match Play when Englishman Paul Casey withdrew after six holes due to illness, with the score all square.
The win gave Day, who walked off the Austin Country Club course on Wednesday clutching his back due to spasms ignited by a tee shot late in his opening match against Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell, a perfect 3-0-0 record.
Casey had won the first two holes of their duel on Friday and was 2-up until losing the fifth and six holes and then withdrawing.
The Englishman, runner-up in the tournament in both 2009 and 2010, had lost his first match to Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand on Wednesday and fought back late to tie McDowell on Thursday.
World number two Day, the PGA Championship winner, will play American Brandt Snedeker in Saturday morning's round of 16.
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.