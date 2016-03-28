Mar 27, 2016; Austin, TX, USA; Jason Day of Australia tees off against Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during round six of the World Golf Championship-Dell Match Play at the Austin Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Day said his game plan was to use his stellar short game to frustrate Rory McIlroy in their semi-final at the WGC-Dell Match Play on Sunday.

Day, who was already assured of regaining the world number one ranking from American Jordan Spieth, beat South African Louis Oosthuizen 5&4 in the final on Sunday afternoon after seeing off McIlroy one-up at Austin Country Club.

While Day is one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour, he also possesses a sublime short game and used it to great effect against the Northern Irishman.

"Against Rory, all I wanted to do, if I didn’t hit it as good as him, (was) not to worry about it," the Australian said.

"I was just going to frustrate him with my short game. If I missed the green, get up-and-down, if I hit to 20 feet or 30 feet, hole the putt. That was my main goal."

Day accomplished his mission at the final hole, where he got up-and-down by sinking a 12-foot putt to eliminate McIlroy, who went on to lose 3&2 to Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello in the playoff for third place.

"I feel like I played pretty well, good enough to win," McIlroy said. "Today I just didn’t hole the putts I needed to and Jason wasn’t giving me anything either ... I think that just shows how well Jason is playing at the minute."

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)