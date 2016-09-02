Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
World number one Jason Day was relieved to hear that his wife Ellie and two children were "resting comfortably" after being involved in a traffic accident on Friday while he was competing at the Deutsche Bank Championship.
Australian Day was informed about the incident after he had carded a one-under-par 70 in the opening round at the TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.
According to a statement issued by Day's management firm, his wife was taken to hospital after the accident as a precautionary measure before being treated and then released.
"Thankfully everyone is now resting comfortably," Day said in a statement. "They will all be monitored in the coming days.
"We want to thank the emergency services and hospital personnel for their assistance."
Day said the incident occurred near his RV motor home that he stays in while competing on tour.
LONDON The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe has denied that he misled a British Parliamentary committee investigating doping in sport when he appeared before it last December.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.