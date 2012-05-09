PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida Luke Donald believes golf fans could be in for a treat in the coming months as he and world number one Rory McIlroy battle it out head-to-head for top spot in the world rankings.

Donald and McIlroy have exchanged the position throughout the season but the sense of drama has been lost given the way the rankings changes have come about, with the two players taking advantage of each other's off-weeks.

McIlroy is enjoying his third spell as number one after first climbing to the peak with victory in the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens in March.

"I kind of enjoy the going back and forth. I think the fans enjoy it," Donald told reporters on Wednesday, ahead of this week's Players Championship in which both are competing.

"I think the last couple of months it probably has not been as exciting because Rory and I really haven't been playing in the same events. I think that will change a little bit and hopefully there will be some situations coming up in the next few months where we'll be playing in the same tournament and both having a chance to win the tournament.

"And that's more exciting rather than me one week playing okay and getting in when he's having an off week and vice versa. I think the fact that I think coming up, we'll be playing a lot more of the same tournaments that will make it a bit more relevant," he said.

Donald gained the number one position when he came third in New Orleans two week ago as McIlroy rested.

The Northern Irishman lost in a playoff for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow on Sunday and leap-frogged Donald, who had sat the week out.

Top spot could change again this week if Donald, or third-ranked Lee Westwood win or have a good finish well ahead of McIlroy.

Donald is grouped with Westwood for the first two rounds of a tournament which the Englishman says would be his biggest win yet.

"It's probably sometimes talked as the fifth major, because of the strength of field. It doesn't have quite that feel of a major, but because of the strength of field, it's just a small step down."

