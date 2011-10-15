Luke Donald waves to public on the 18th green during the Madrid Masters golf tournament in Alcala de Henares near Madrid, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

World number one Luke Donald will compete in the PGA Tour's season-ending Disney Classic next week as he aims to become the first player to win the money list title on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Briton added the October 20-23 event in Florida to his schedule on Friday, the deadline for entries to be submitted.

"There was never really a decision to be made, I have a chance of making history," Donald posted on Twitter. "See you all at Disney next week #bringiton."

The 33-year-old Englishman leads Webb Simpson by $68,971 in the PGA Tour standings, though the American is playing in this week's McGladrey Classic in Georgia where he was in contention after the second round.

Simpson has won twice on the U.S. circuit in his last five starts to trim Donald's advantage atop of the money list.

The Disney Classic, the fourth Fall Series event and the final stop of the 2011 PGA Tour season, will be staged on the Magnolia and Palm courses at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Donald, who has recorded 13 top-10s in 18 appearances on the PGA Tour this season, has not competed at the Disney since 2003 when he missed the cut.

While Donald holds a slim lead over Simpson in the U.S. money list, he enjoys a much more comfortable cushion of just over 1.3 million euros in the European Tour's Race to Dubai.

With 10 events remaining on the 2011 European Tour schedule, Donald heads the standings with U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland in second place.

Donald, who clinched his third PGA Tour title at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in February, also won the European Tour's PGA Championship and Scottish Open this year.

