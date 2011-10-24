Luke Donald chips to the 16th green during the fourth round of the Madrid Masters golf tournament in Alcala de Henares near Madrid, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Luke Donald added further accolades to his stellar 2011 campaign when the Briton was named winner of the 2011 PGA of America player of the year award and the Vardon Trophy for lowest scoring average on Monday.

World number one Donald becomes only the second Englishman, after Nick Faldo in 1990, to clinch the points-based PGA of America honours which were first awarded in 1948.

Though Donald has yet to win one of golf's four major titles, his two PGA Tour victories and remarkable consistency were enough to edge out American Webb Simpson.

Donald, who triumphed at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in February before coming from five shots behind to win the season-ending Disney Classic on Sunday, totalled 60 points.

Simpson, also a double winner on the 2011 PGA Tour, earned 56 points while fellow American Nick Watney was third with 48 points.

Donald, who recorded an eye-catching 14 top-10 finishes in 19 PGA Tour starts this year, also won the coveted Vardon Trophy for the season's lowest adjusted scoring average.

The 33-year-old Englishman ran away with the award, his average score of 68.86 relegating Simpson (69.25) to second place with American world number four Steve Stricker (69.36) third.

Donald is widely regarded as the front-runner to scoop PGA Tour player of the year honours, which will be announced in early December.

Based on balloting of tour members, this award is perhaps the most cherished by the players as it reflects their standing among their peers.

Vying with Donald for this award are Americans Simpson, Keegan Bradley, Stricker and Nick Watney -- all of them double champions on the 2011 PGA Tour.

While PGA Championship winner Bradley is the only one among them to have landed one of the four majors this season, Donald has been the game's leading player and triumphed four times worldwide during 2011.

(Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)