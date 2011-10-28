Luke Donald of Britain waves to public on the 18th green during the Madrid Masters golf tournament in Alcala de Henares near Madrid, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Just eight months ago, Luke Donald missed the cut in his first PGA Tour event of the year but confidently said his sights were firmly set on becoming world number one.

Ranked ninth at the time, Donald felt his game had been consistent enough to achieve his goals, though he was concerned with his driving accuracy and wanted to develop more of a 'killer' instinct.

Fast forward to now and Donald's progress since he laid out those lofty goals has been nothing short of spectacular.

The 33-year-old Englishman has become the game's most consistent player, taking over at the top of the rankings on May 30 and has won four times worldwide this season, including twice in the United States.

Helped by Dave Alred, a former rugby kicking coach for England, Donald has become much more ruthless on the course and many of his peers rate the Briton's short game as the best in the business.

The only chink in his otherwise glittering career resume is the absence, so far, of a major title.

"My expectations this year are very high," Donald told Reuters after missing the cut at the Northern Trust Open in February, little knowing then that he would achieve his goal of scaling the pinnacle of the game in just over three months.

"With a little bit of a shake-up in the world rankings, it's become more of an interesting race to try and get to that number one spot. It seems like it's a possibility now.

"When Tiger (Woods) was so far ahead it didn't really seem that likely but that's obviously a goal of mine now."

Woods, a shadow of his former dominant self, was dethroned by Britain's Lee Westwood in November after spending more than five years as world number one. Germany's Martin Kaymer and then Donald have since taken over at the top.

While Westwood (a total of 22 weeks) and Kaymer (eight weeks) have spent limited time as golf's number one player, Donald appears set for a lengthy reign because of his extraordinary consistency.

After outlining his plans for the year at Riviera in February, Donald triumphed in his very next event, winning the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in Arizona after a week of dominant golf where he never trailed in any match.

MR CONSISTENCY

Since then, he has posted a further 13 top-10s in 17 PGA Tour starts, including an astonishing come-from-behind victory at the season-ending Disney Classic when the money list title and probably player of the year honours were on the line.

Five strokes off the pace going into the final round at the Disney Resort, Donald fired a scintillating eight-under-par 64 to win by two shots and clinch the money list crown with total earnings of $6.68 million.

He subsequently won the 2011 PGA of America player of the year award and the Vardon Trophy for the season's lowest adjusted scoring average.

Donald, who leads the European Tour's Race to Dubai, is also the front-runner for the PGA Tour's player of the year award, to be announced in early December after balloting of tour members.

Asked how he would assess his astonishing 2011 campaign, Donald replied: "I've met most of my expectations ... and exceeded them probably. Getting to number one and holding on to it, and winning four times now ... that's a pretty good year.

"I didn't expect to play quite that well but as a player you always feel you can do more than you actually are doing. I always believed I had the ability to have a year like this."

Donald leads Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy by just over 1.3 million euros in the European money list and is poised to become the first player to win the orders of merit on both sides of the Atlantic.

"It would mean a big deal to win both money lists," the Englishman said with a smile. "It's exciting to be able to do something that no one's done officially."

Donald's dominance in global golf this year has also given a major boost to his fellow medium-length hitters.

In an era where big boomers appear to hold a significant advantage on increasingly longer courses, Donald has shown that precision play from tee to green, punctuated by a brilliant short game, is good enough to beat the best.

"There were times where I didn't have my best golf but I still contended and that excites me for next year," said Donald, who languished in 147th place in the 2011 PGA Tour's driving distance charts with an average drive of 284.1 yards.

"If I can just sharpen up a little bit here and there, more of those 'being in contentions' will turn into wins. The only disappointing part of the year is not winning a major, but I'll keep persevering and giving myself opportunities."

(Editing by Julian Linden)