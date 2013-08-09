Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
ROCHESTER, New York Welshman Jamie Donaldson withdrew from the PGA Championship before the start of Friday's second round due to a back injury, tournament organisers said.
The 37-year-old had battled to a 10-over-par 80 at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday.
Donaldson, who won the second European Tour title of his career at the Abu Dhabi Championship earlier this year, was making his third appearance in the season's final major.
His best PGA Championship finish was a tie for seventh at Kiawah Island last year.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.