Jamie Donaldson of Wales tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the Nordea Masters golf tournament at the Bro Hof golf club north of Stockholm May 31, 2013, in this picture provided by Scanpix. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/Scanpix

ROCHESTER, New York Welshman Jamie Donaldson withdrew from the PGA Championship before the start of Friday's second round due to a back injury, tournament organisers said.

The 37-year-old had battled to a 10-over-par 80 at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday.

Donaldson, who won the second European Tour title of his career at the Abu Dhabi Championship earlier this year, was making his third appearance in the season's final major.

His best PGA Championship finish was a tie for seventh at Kiawah Island last year.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)