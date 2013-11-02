Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
SHANGHAI England's Simon Dyson, who faces suspension from the European Tour for cheating, has withdrawn from next week's Turkish Open.
The six-times European Tour winner is not on the final entry list for the $7 million event in Antalya, which means the Englishman's season is over.
He is 68th on the European Tour's money list, with only the top 60 qualifying for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in a fortnight.
Dyson's withdrawal from Turkey comes in the wake of his disqualification from last week's BMW Masters in Shanghai after he fixed a spike mark in the line of a putt.
The European Tour will hold a disciplinary hearing for Dyson at a date yet to be determined to decide whether the golfer should be further penalised.
Possible penalties range from a reprimand to expulsion from the Tour, but the prevailing belief among other players is that he is more likely to be suspended for several months.
Dyson, 35, released a statement earlier this week vehemently denying that he deliberately cheated, saying he had made an "accidental mistake".
