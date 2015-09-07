Sep 7, 2015; Norton, MA, USA; Rickie Fowler hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the final round at the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC of Boston. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 7, 2015; Norton, MA, USA; Rickie Fowler holds the Deutsche Bank Championship trophy after winning the tournament at TPC of Boston. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

American Rickie Fowler took advantage of a Henrik Stenson mistake to clinch a one-stroke victory at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts on Sunday.

Fowler, who began the final round one stroke behind Stenson, recorded his third come-from-behind win this year when he closed with a three-under-par 68 at TPC Boston.

He finished at 15-under 269 total, while Swede Stenson (70) claimed second on 14-under after a double-bogey at the par-three 16th, where his tee shot found a hazard.

Stenson, who also finished second last week at The Barclays, missed a 14-foot birdie putt at the final hole.

