Little-known American Tom Hoge parred his last four holes to sit just one stroke off the lead when the weather-delayed opening round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas was completed on Friday.

Hoge, whose best PGA Tour finish was a tie for fifth at last year's Canadian Open in his rookie season, carded a six-under-par 64 in rain-softened conditions at the TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving.

That put him level with fellow Americans Dustin Johnson, Wes Roach, Bud Cauley and hometown favourite Jordan Spieth, and Swede Freddie Jacobson.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia, New Zealander Danny Lee and American Johnson Wagner led on 63, all the three having completed their rounds on Thursday when two-and-a-half hours of scheduled play were wiped out by morning thunderstorms.

Most eyes this week, however, will be firmly focused on U.S. Open champion Spieth, who missed the cut at last week's Players Championship in his first start on the U.S. circuit since his shocking collapse at last month's Masters.

He also finished his opening round at the TPC Four Seasons Resort on Thursday, mixing seven birdies with a lone bogey to surge up the leaderboard.

"Solid start to the tournament. Took advantage of the easier holes and made a couple of mid-range putts," the 22-year-old Spieth told reporters.

"Lost a little control with my iron play on some pretty easy shots that I will look to improve on but other than that I'm pretty pleased.

"Fortunately the forecast looks good so it should, by the weekend, get at least a little firm back to where it normally is."

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)