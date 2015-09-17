LAKE FOREST, Illinois Two years after shooting a magical 59 in the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club, Jim Furyk was forced to pull out of the tournament at the same venue on Thursday because of a wrist injury.

Furyk battled through six holes and was one over par in the opening round before calling it quits in the third of the PGA Tour's four FedExCup playoff events after the pain had intensified in his left wrist.

The withdrawal of the 45-year-old American, a 17-times winner on the U.S. circuit, casts doubt on his fitness for next week's Tour Championship in Atlanta and also the Oct. 8-11 Presidents Cup in South Korea.

"I'm very concerned," said Furyk. "I would like to be ready for both of them, and if I can't get ready for next week, I would like to get ready for the Presidents Cup.

"But also I want to play with a chance to compete, and right now being out here I have no chance to compete this week with the pain I was feeling and with what I had shot-wise."

The former U.S. Open champion, who won the 2010 FedExCup, is placed ninth in the season-long points race and is certain to qualify among the 30 players who would advance from a field of 70 at this week's event to the Tour Championship finale.

Furyk said his wrist injury initially flared up during the Deutsche Bank Championship, the second playoff event, before it worsened after Wednesday's pro-am competition at Conway Farms.

"I'm in pain out there and I'm not near a hundred percent," the PGA Tour veteran said. "I don't know if flinching is the right word, but I'm having a hard time getting through the ball on the ground right now.

"On (hole) 15, I had that little half wedge and it was pretty painful to hit the shot. It's just not worth being out there."

Furyk had not withdrawn from a PGA Tour event in 20 years, a span of 477 straight events.

(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)