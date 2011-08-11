JOHNS CREEK, Georgia PGA Championship organisers were given a scare on the eve of the tournament when the edges of two greens at Atlanta Athletic Club suffered "minor damage" after being mown by greenkeeping staff.

The affected greens were the par-four 14th and par-three 17th but both were fully repaired before the start of Thursday's opening round, the PGA of America said in a statement.

"This damage is believed to be the result of a significant rise in the dew point at approximately 7:00 p.m. which caused the brushes on the mowers on those greens to stick in the grass and damage the turf," the statement read.

"The damage has already been fully repaired by the grounds staff at the Atlanta Athletic Club, led by Ken Mangum, the director of golf courses and grounds. This will not affect the opening round."

The PGA Championship, the last of the year's four majors, is being held at Atlanta Athletic Club for a third time.

