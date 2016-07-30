Jul 29, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; PGA golfer Emiliano Grillo watches his shot from the tee on the first hole during the second round of the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey Argentinian Emiliano Grillo says he will embrace the opportunity as he enters the third round of the PGA Championship just two strokes off the lead.

"I want to be here. I wanted this my whole life. I want to win a major," Grillo told reporters on Friday after shooting three-under-par 67 at Baltusrol to tie for third with world number one and defending champion Jason Day.

"We want to see our names on the board. We want to win. We want to hold the trophy. That is what we're here for.

"I am going to feel the nerves tomorrow, that's for sure. Makes sense. But I'm going to enjoy it."

Grillo, 23, will be paired with Australian Day in the group ahead of American co-leaders Jimmy Walker and Robert Streb.

"I think I played very nice today, especially off the tee. Made some good putts on the front nine and I was able to hang on the back nine," said Grillo, who made four birdies including a 40-footer before the turn, and then dropped one shot coming home.

Grillo said he takes confidence from his tie for 12th at the British Open and his season-opening victory in the Frys.com Open.

"A win is a win and it's hard to learn to win. Some people have it, some people don't," the PGA Tour rookie said.

"I think I've learned. First I have to be in the situation and that's what I was on these first two days. I have just have to manage to be in contention the last nine (holes).

"My game is right there. Going to be an interesting weekend. I've never been in this situation, and I'm not afraid of it. I'm going to go out and enjoy it."

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Andrew Both)