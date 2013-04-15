Federer stunned by Russian Donskoy in Dubai
Roger Federer blamed a lack of commitment for his shock 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5) loss to world number 116 Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the Dubai Open second round on Wednesday.
Chinese teenager Guan Tianlang, fresh off his Masters debut at the record-setting age of 14, accepted a sponsor's exemption to next week's Zurich Classic in New Orleans, tournament organisers said on Monday.
Guan, who had qualified for the Masters as the Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, earned low amateur honours at the year's first major after a 73-75-77-75 set of rounds left him with 12-over 300 total.
The Chinese prodigy had no three-putts during the tournament and nothing worse than a bogey on his scorecards. A one-stroke penalty for slow play in his second round was his only hiccup.
He spent a month in the New Orleans area last year and has practiced at Lakewood Golf Course not far from TPC Louisiana, venue for the April 25-28 Zurich Classic.
(Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)
