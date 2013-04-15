Guan Tianlang of China (L) holds the trophy he was awarded for low amateur in the Butler Cabin with Chairman Billy Payne following the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rusty Jarrett/Augusta National

Chinese teenager Guan Tianlang, fresh off his Masters debut at the record-setting age of 14, accepted a sponsor's exemption to next week's Zurich Classic in New Orleans, tournament organisers said on Monday.

Guan, who had qualified for the Masters as the Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, earned low amateur honours at the year's first major after a 73-75-77-75 set of rounds left him with 12-over 300 total.

The Chinese prodigy had no three-putts during the tournament and nothing worse than a bogey on his scorecards. A one-stroke penalty for slow play in his second round was his only hiccup.

He spent a month in the New Orleans area last year and has practiced at Lakewood Golf Course not far from TPC Louisiana, venue for the April 25-28 Zurich Classic.

(Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)