Triple major champion Padraig Harrington is to lend financial support to a wheelchair-bound relative by selling branding space on his golf clothing and equipment.

Father of three Gerard Byrne, 35, a cousin of Harrington's wife Caroline, is paralysed from the waist down and has been told he will never walk again after being involved in a car accident a few weeks ago.

"This is why I never want to complain again about golf," said the 2007 and 2008 British Open winner and 2008 U.S. PGA champion ahead of this week's Honda Classic in Florida.

"Gerard will need a lot of assistance in his life - a wheelchair-enabled car, renovations to his home and other things," he told the Irish Times.

"My sponsors have agreed to allow me to offer all the branding on my clothing and bag to the highest bidder for three tournaments in March and April," added Harrington in a reference to the Houston Open, U.S. Masters and Heritage Classic.

The 40-year-old, who has dropped from third to 87th in the world rankings in the last three years, has already received some offers.

"We have a bid of 100,000 euros ($134,200) for the front of my cap and 50,000 euros for a space on my chest," said six-times Ryder Cup player Harrington who is without a victory since the 2010 Johor Open in Malaysia.

