ORLANDO, Florida Tiger Woods ended his two and a half year drought on the PGA Tour when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

The former world number one shot a final round 70 to finish at 13-under-par at the Bay Hill course where had won six times before.

The American claimed his 72nd PGA Tour title and his first since the BMW Championship in September 2009.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion, finished second, five shots behind Woods, after starting the final round a shot in arrears.

McDowell was never able to mount a serious challenge to Woods after he made a double bogey on the first hole, going from one greenside bunker to another and closed with a 74.

Woods led by four at the turn and maintained his composure on the back nine in a time to end his title drought and boost his confidence ahead of next month's Masters at Augusta National.

Woods has already 14 majors but none since the 2008 U.S. Open.

(Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Julian Linden)