Tiger Woods of the U.S. plays his second shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship PGA golf tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Geoff Ogilvy of Australia hits out of a fairway bunker on the 10th hole during first round play of the Wells Fargo Championship PGA golf tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during first round play of the Wells Fargo Championship PGA golf tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Webb Simpson of the U.S. reacts as he watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during first round play of the Wells Fargo Championship PGA golf tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

While Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson made uneven starts, Stewart Cink birdied his last three holes to surge into a three-way tie for the lead in Thursday's opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

American Cink, seeking his first PGA Tour victory since his playoff win at the 2009 British Open, fired a seven-under-par 65 to end a humid day at Quail Hollow Club level with compatriots Ryan Moore and Webb Simpson.

Australian John Senden, Britain's Brian Davis and American Rickie Fowler, D.A. Points and Patrick Reed had matching 66s as golfing heavyweights Woods and Mickelson had to settle for 71s.

U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy bogeyed his final hole for a 70, British world number three Lee Westwood carded a 71 and 2009 U.S. Open winner Lucas Glover launched his title defence with a 72.

Cink, who has mainly struggled for form since pulling off his first major victory at Turnberry in Scotland three years ago, was delighted to remain bogey-free despite not playing at his very best.

"It was a good round," the 38-year-old told reporters after sinking a 20-footer on his final hole, the par-four ninth. "It wasn't a great round, far from perfect, but I had a few putts go in the hole and managed my misses pretty well."

Woods, champion here in 2007, put himself under early pressure after bogeying two of his first six holes on his return to the PGA Tour for the first time since last month's Masters.

"I made too many mistakes on the front nine," the 14-times major champion said after mixing four birdies with three bogeys. "I didn't take care of the par-fives and I had an easy up and in at eight, which I messed up there."

Four-times major champion Mickelson was briefly derailed by a triple-bogey at the par-four fourth where he hit his tee shot out of bounds.

"I played pretty well today and hit a lot of greens but made one mistake with the triple there," left-hander Mickelson said after a five-birdie display. "That was a really poor tee shot.

"Fortunately I came back to shoot one under. I'll try and come out tomorrow and shoot something in the mid-60s and get into the weekend ... if I can get a hot round, I'll get right in it."

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)