Spencer Levin of the U.S. and his caddie try to stay dry on the seventh green during the second round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Scott Stallings of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

DUBLIN, Ohio American journeymen Scott Stallings and Spencer Levin survived tough, windy conditions to hold an early share of the second-round lead at the rain-hit Memorial tournament on Friday as the temperatures plunged.

Overnight pacesetter Stallings carded a one-over-par 73 and Levin a 72 on a soggy, ultra-long Muirfield Village layout to finish level at five-under 139 after play had earlier been suspended for just under two hours due to heavy rain.

While former British Open winners Louis Oosthuizen and Ben Curtis, along with Masters champion Bubba Watson, were likely to miss the cut, Stallings and Levin limited the damage late in their respective rounds as the wind intensified.

Daniel Summerhays carded a 71 to lie one stroke off the pace at 140, one better than fellow Americans Troy Matteson (69) and Jonathan Byrd (70).

Australian Adam Scott briefly got to six under but he dropped four shots over his last eight holes for a 72 to finish at two under.

That put Scott level with Swede Henrik Stenson (68), Japan's Ryo Ishikawa (70) and Americans Lucas Glover (68), Dustin Johnson (71), Rickie Fowler (71) and Erik Compton (75).

With the temperatures peaking at around 61 Fahrenheit (16 Celsius), Stallings recovered from a faltering run of three bogeys in four holes to join Levin at the top.

LONG DAY

"I'm just happy to be done. It was a long day," Stallings, who had led by one shot overnight, told reporters after mixing four birdies with five bogeys.

"The wind completely changed, the fairways were not running and the greens were a lot softer. So you kind of had to be pretty creative in how you were going about it."

Stallings covered his final holes in level-par 36 to stay level with Levin, who had completed his round earlier.

"It was difficult today," said Levin, who has yet to win on the PGA Tour. "This course, when it's firm and fast, it's hard, but then when it's wet and rainy it's a different kind of hard because the ball goes way shorter, the rough plays thicker.

American Steve Stricker, who won last year's Memorial tournament, carded a 70 to finish at one under, two strokes better than South African former world number one Ernie Els (75).

Four-times champion Tiger Woods, who opened with a 70, and British world number one Luke Donald were among the day's late starters.

The cut was projected to fall at three-over 147 with Americans Watson and Curtis, and South African Oosthuizen among those likely to miss out.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Dublin, Ohio; Editing by Frank Pingue)