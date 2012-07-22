Scott Stallings of the U.S. tees off on the 14th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Scott Stallings claimed his second career PGA Tour win with a two-stroke victory in the True South Classic in Madison, Mississippi on Sunday.

Stallings, 27, from Worcester, Massachusetts, shot a four-under par 68 in his fourth round to finish 24-under for the tournament, two strokes clear of Jason Bohn.

Birdies on the 16th and 17th were crucial to Stallings' victory which comes almost a year after his maiden win at the Greenbrier Classic and after he missed six weeks of his sophomore season with a torn rib cartilage.

"To be able to be up here after the year I have had with injuries is pretty special," said Stallings, whose win came in a week where he found out his wife Jennifer is pregnant with their first child.

Stallings was remarkably consistent throughout in the badly rain-affected tournament and it wasn't until the 14th hole that he made his first bogey since the first round, to allow Bohn to move within a stroke.

The rain delays over the past three days at Annandale Golf Club meant players had to start early to finish their third rounds in the morning and then played in groups of three in the final round.

But while that meant spectators were treated to watching the top three compete directly, Stallings never lost his grip.

"We just couldn't put enough pressure on him," said Bohn, who carded a five-under 67 to claim his fourth runners-up finish of his career

"He made the putts when he needed to make the putts, he hit the ball fantastically well," said Billy Horschel whose third place was the best finish of his career.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by John Mehaffey)