KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina England's Justin Rose raced up the leaderboard at the PGA Championship on Saturday, shooting four birdies in his opening nine holes to jump 36 places to four strokes off the lead in the third round at the Ocean Course.

Tiger Woods, sensing the chance for his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open, held the overnight lead, along with Fijian Vijay Singh and Swede Carl Pettersson.

Woods, who will be playing in a 'retro' lead pairing with the 49-year-old Singh, PGA winner in 1998 and 2004, is due to tee off at 1500 local time (1900 GMT).

The leading trio are all on four-under par with England's Ian Poulter a stroke behind and Welshman Jamie Donaldson and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy a further shot back.

Rose, who has yet to win a major championship but finished tied for eighth in this year's Masters, was able to take advantage of calmer conditions on Saturday, as the wind that caused difficulty for the field on Friday eased off.

Yet the winds were kicking up again as Rose, who birdied the fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth holes to reach the turn in 32 strokes, pushed himself into a tight top-end of the leaderboard.

Given the length and difficulty of the course and conditions, that leaderboard is sure to see plenty of fluctuation throughout the third round, with players such as Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell -- both on even par, four back of Woods -- looking to make their move.

The weather is likely to be a factor with the forecast suggesting a storm could be in the area in the late afternoon, bringing with it stronger winds.

Dane Thomas Bjorn highlighted the roller-coaster nature of the seaside course on Saturday as he went through his first 10 holes without making a par.

He birdied the first four holes to get to one over for the tournament but then made three straight bogeys. He birdied again at the par-three eighth before bogeying the next two holes.

He finally made par on the 11th and 12th.

