Djokovic back on court at Acapulco
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.
India's Arjun Atwal carded eight birdies and a lone bogey to rocket into a one-shot lead over Davis Love III and Jim Furyk after Friday's second round of the McGladrey Classic at Sea Island in Georgia.
Atwal has not won anywhere since his maiden PGA Tour win in 2010 and his best finish this year is a share of 19th place at the St. Jude Classic in June but the 39-year-old was sublime en route to a seven-under-par 63 on the Seaside Course.
It moved Atwal, who has made just 11 cuts in 25 starts this year, to a 10-under-par total 130, one shot clear of host and 2012 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Love (66) and veteran Furyk (65) at nine under.
PGA Tour rookie and overnight co-leader Bud Cauley was two shots off the pace after following up his opening-round 62 with an even-par 70, in a share of fourth place with Americans David Toms (67), Michael Thompson (68) and Australian Gavin Coles (65) at eight-under.
(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON Manchester United's Wayne Rooney intends to stay at the club, ending speculation that he could move to China.
RIO DE JANEIRO Power was restored to the Maracana stadium on Thursday almost a month after it was cut off because the stadium's administrators had not paid the bill, the city's electricity company Light said.