PGA Tour rookie Charlie Beljan was taken to hospital with heart palpitations after shooting a 64 to seize the second-round lead at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic in Lake Buena Vista in Florida on Friday.

Beljan, fighting for a place on the tour for 2013, was also fighting his health with an elevated heart rate and shortness of breath forcing him to lay or sit down between shots as he posted two eagles, six birdies and two bogeys on the way to a three-shot lead on 12-under-par 132.

Seven players were tied on 135 in the last regular event of the season.

It remains to be seen whether or not the 28-year-old American will return to play the weekend rounds.

Beljan complained of breathing difficulties before his round and called for a paramedic halfway through but battled on to claim the top spot on the leaderboard at the halfway mark.

Beljan, who won the 2002 U.S. Junior Amateur, is number 139 on the money list heading into this final event of the year with only the top 125 assured of keeping their full tour membership for next year.

Current projections had Beljan needing to finish somewhere inside the top 10 to reclaim his card.

Fellow Americans Charles Howell III (67), Harris English (67) and Mark Anderson (67) were among the group tied at nine under par along with Japan's Ryuji Imada (66), Swede Henrik Stenson (67), Korean Charlie Wi (71) and Australian Matt Jones (64).

Anderson, Imada and Jones all entered the week outside the top 125 and needed to remain high on the leaderboard to have a chance at reclaiming a tour card.

"I finally made some putts. First time this year, it feels like," said Jones, who matched Beljan's 64. "It was a good time to do it. Better late than never, so hopefully we can keep going."

Ranked 177th on the money list, the Australian needs to remain in the top two, and hope there are not so many players tied for him to save his tour card.

Imada went from 183rd to 127th in projections after Friday's round.

"One good weekend can mean a lot," Imada said. "It can turn your whole year around and I'm in position to do that. But still got a long ways to go."

Several players on the bubble of the money list missed the cut leaving them with nervous weekends.

American James Driscoll (120th) and Billy Mayfair (125th) plus Australian Rod Pampling (124th) have left their fates in the hands of others.

Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton of the United States missed his last chance to automatically qualify for next year's tour, adding a 76 to his opening 71 to miss the cut which was set at one-under 143.

