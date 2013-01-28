U.S. golfer Tiger Woods hits from a sand trap on the fifth hole during weather delayed fourth round play at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SAN DIEGO Tiger Woods withstood a late bogey, double-bogey, par, bogey wobble in strengthening winds to clinch his 75th PGA Tour title by four shots at the fog-delayed Farmers Insurance Open on Monday.

Six strokes in front overnight at 17 under with 11 holes to play in the final round, Woods kept his closest challengers at bay as he closed with a level-par 72 on a cold, sun-splashed afternoon at Torrey Pines.

The 14-times major champion briefly moved eight ahead before his stumble in increasingly difficult conditions over the four-hole stretch from the 14th but he parred the last to post a 14-under total of 274.

Defending champion Brandt Snedeker dropped one shot in the five holes he had to complete on Monday, signing off with a 69 to tie for second with fellow American Josh Teater (69).

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)