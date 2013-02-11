U.S. golfer Brandt Snedeker watches his drive off the 10th tee of the south course at Torrey Pines during first round play at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker finally reaped just reward for his red-hot early form on the PGA Tour this year when he eased to victory by two shots at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Sunday.

Runner-up behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in his two previous starts on the U.S. circuit, the American world number six closed with a seven-under-par 65 to post a 19-under total of 267 in the pro-am celebrity event.

Co-leader overnight with compatriot James Hahn, Snedeker took control with an eagle on the second hole and never relinquished his grip on a glorious day of late winter sunshine on the picturesque Monterey Peninsula.

American Chris Kirk sank a 16-foot birdie putt at the last for a 66 to finish alone in second, with PGA Tour rookie Hahn a further three strokes back at 14 under in a three-way tie for third after carding a 70.

