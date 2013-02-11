London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker finally reaped just reward for his red-hot early form on the PGA Tour this year when he eased to victory by two shots at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Sunday.
Runner-up behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in his two previous starts on the U.S. circuit, the American world number six closed with a seven-under-par 65 to post a 19-under total of 267 in the pro-am celebrity event.
Co-leader overnight with compatriot James Hahn, Snedeker took control with an eagle on the second hole and never relinquished his grip on a glorious day of late winter sunshine on the picturesque Monterey Peninsula.
American Chris Kirk sank a 16-foot birdie putt at the last for a 66 to finish alone in second, with PGA Tour rookie Hahn a further three strokes back at 14 under in a three-way tie for third after carding a 70.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.