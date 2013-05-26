Boo Weekley of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship PGA golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane

American Boo Weekley snagged his first PGA Tour win in five years after firing a four-under 66 in the final round of the Crowne Plaza Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.

Weekley was one shot behind compatriot and overnight leader Matt Kuchar when play began at Colonial Country Club but used a string of birdies to top a crowded leaderboard that featured 22 players within five shots of the lead after the third round.

The 39-year-old Weekley offset two early birdies with bogeys at the par-four fifth and par-four seventh holes but recovered with birdies at four of his next six holes en route to a 14-under total of 266 that left him one shot ahead of Kuchar.

Kuchar (68) birdied the par-four 18th to finish alone in second place, one stroke ahead of fellow American and former Masters champion Zach Johnson (66).

Americans Scott Stallings (66), John Rollins (68) and Matt Every (69) were all a further shot back in a share of fourth place.

Weekley's last triumph had come at the former Verizon Heritage, now known as the RBC Heritage, in 2008 during a period where he rose to popularity before injuries and poor form zapped his game.

Known for his Southern sensibilities and sense of humour, Weekley is a charming figure that helped the Unites States capture the Ryder Cup in 2008.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)