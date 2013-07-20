Thunderstorms continued to play havoc on the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday, where blast-from-the-past 43-year-old Paul Stankowski sits part of a six-way tie on top of the leaderboard in the incomplete second round.

Just five days from Jordan Spieth becoming the first teenager to win since 1931, Stankowski struck a blow for the older generations at Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Mississippi with a second round four-under 68 moving him to 10-under 134.

Forced to complete delayed first round play (66) before heading straight back out for round two, he shares the lead with fellow Americans Vaughn Taylor (67-67), Kyle Reifers (65-69), Troy Matteson (67-67) and overnight leader Daniel Summerhays (63, one-under through eight holes) plus Argentine Fabian Gomez, who sizzled with a second round 64, a career low, after a 70 in round one.

Americans Chris Riley (67-68) and Jim Herman (66-69) plus Canadian Brad Fritsch (66-69) and Australian Steven Bowditch (67-68) sit just a shot off the pace at nine-under par, part of a stacked leaderboard featuring 35 players within four shots of the lead.

After storm delays on Thursday, another delay Friday ensured 59 players were still to complete their second rounds when darkness stopped play.

Stankowski, a two-time winner in the 1990s, hasn't featured heavily on the top stage for years with just two top 10 finishes since 2005, both in 2010.

Playing out of the Past Champion category, the California native is making just his first start of 2013 after playing on the web.com Tour where he has made just three cuts in eight starts.

Should he win on Sunday, Stankowski would hold the distinction of having the longest gap between wins - 16 years, 5 months and 5 days.

Currently, Robert Gamez holds the record with a time span of 15 years, six months.

"I watch a lot of golf and everybody who plays well makes putts and I haven't really made any putts -- for 10 years," Stankowski said after draining a 50-foot eagle putt on the last.

"So it's kind of nice to make some putts and join the party. That was good.

"I know it's in me. We're halfway home and anything can happen."

