Australia's Adam Scott reacts after putting on the 17th green during the third round of the 2013 PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Jason Dufner of the U.S. drops his club after his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2013 PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Jim Furyk of the U.S. tees off on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2013 PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the third hole during the third round of the 2013 PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

ROCHESTER, New York Tiger Woods ended a forgettable week at the PGA Championship with a level-par 70 in Sunday's final round at Oak Hill Country Club, finishing well before overnight leader Jim Furyk was set to tee off.

Bidding to end a five-year title drought at the majors, Woods recovered from a shaky outward nine as he came home in three-under 32 but his overall total of four-over 284 left him a distant 13 strokes off the pace.

Woods came into this week as a heavy favourite after romping to victory by seven shots at last week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational but he struggled on an East Course layout demanding accuracy off the tee and precision approaching smallish greens.

"I put four good rounds (together) last week, unfortunately it wasn't this week," Woods told reporters after mixing three birdies with a bogey and a double.

"Didn't seem to hit it as good and didn't make many putts until the last few holes today. But I didn't give myself many looks and certainly didn't hit the ball good enough to be in it."

Warm, sunny weather and quickening greens greeted the players at Oak Hill on Sunday and, though birdies were plentiful, danger also ever-present with thick rough lying in wait for any wayward shot.

Among those making significant early moves were Australian Jason Day, four under after 10 holes, and American Scott Piercy, four under after nine, who each got to four under overall in a tie for seventh place.

Former champion Keegan Bradley birdied six of his first 13 holes to raise hopes of shooting the first ever 62 at a major but he bogeyed the driveable par-four 14th to slip back to two under for the tournament, seven off the pace.

Most fans at Oak Hill, however, were eagerly watching as the pacesetting Furyk and fellow American Jason Dufner teed off in the final pairing at 2:55 pm (1855 GMT).

Veteran Furyk, one stroke in front at nine under, is bidding for a second major title in a decade while Dufner is seeking his first victory in one of golf's four elite championships.

Henrik Stenson, hunting a first major title, goes into the final round two shots off the pace at seven under, a stroke better than fellow Swede Jonas Blixt.

While low scoring was certainly possible at Oak Hill on Sunday, British Open champion Phil Mickelson failed to take advantage after teeing off in the second group of the day.

The American left-hander piled up four birdies, one bogey, a double and a triple in a roller-coaster ride to finish at 12-over 292, tied for 72nd in the 75-man field.

"I didn't play very well the last two weeks," said Mickelson. "I'm not going to worry about it. I'm going to go home and take a few weeks off, get my short game sharp and start back up in four or five days for the FedExCup."

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)