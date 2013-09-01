NORTON, Massachusetts American Jason Dufner fired six birdies in his opening 10 holes to grab the lead, at 16-under par, during the third round at the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston on Sunday.

After rain washed out the morning session, Dufner got off to a flying start with birdies on three of his opening four holes.

This year's PGA Championship winner enjoyed a one stroke lead over overnight leader Sergio Garcia of Spain, American Roberto Castro, Sweden's Henrik Stenson and Canada's Graham DeLaet.

DeLaet was in outstanding form, eight-under through 16 holes despite making a bogey on his opening hole.

