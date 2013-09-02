NORTON, Massachusetts Sweden's Henrik Stenson held a three shot lead at the Deutsche Bank Championship, having played eight holes before rain and thunder forced a suspension in play in Monday's final round.

Stenson, searching for his first PGA Tour win since the 2009 Players Championship, bogeyed his second hole but then produced four birdies to move to 20-under par at the second tournament of the four-event FedExCup playoffs.

American rookie sensation Jordan Spieth shot up the leaderboard to be one of five players three shots back of Stenson after firing a superb nine-under par 62 which ended with an eagle on the par-five 18th.

Overnight leader Sergio Garcia had played his first seven holes at two-over par with bogeys on the second, fourth and seventh holes, punctuated by a birdie on the par-four fifth.

Americans Steve Stricker, Roberto Castro and Jason Dufner were also on 17-under par while England's Ian Poulter moved to 16-under having reached the turn in 33, three-under par.

Rain had delayed the start of play by 90 minutes.

