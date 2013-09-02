NORTON, Massachusetts Sweden's Henrik Stenson won the Deutsche Bank Championship by two shots with a five-under-par round of 66, leaving him with a tournament record-tying total of 22-under 262 at the TPC Boston on Monday.

Stenson, enjoying a rich run of form, moves above Tiger Woods into top spot in the FedExCup standings after the second of the PGA Tour's four lucrative playoff events.

The Swede's victory was his first on the U.S. circuit since the 2009 Players Championship but follows a second place finish at the British Open and third spot at the PGA Championships.

"I just played a little bit better in the final round and I'm really pleased with the way I bounced back," a beaming Stenson said greenside after a six-birdie display.

"I got off to a bad start (bogeying the second hole)... but I came back with three straight birdies on four, five and six to put me back into the ball-game. I made some nice putts today and just kept it going. I have been playing nicely for a long time."

Veteran American Steve Stricker finished second, two shots behind Stenson, after firing a four-under 67 to secure himself an automatic place on the United States Presidents Cup team.

Overnight leader Sergio Garcia fell back into a tie for fourth after closing with a disappointing 73, ending up five strokes behind Stenson.

World number one Woods wound up joint 65th after shooting a two-over 73, despite low-scoring conditions on a rain-softened course.

Stenson made a stumbling start with a bogey on his second hole, the par-five second, but fired himself into the lead with a run of four birdies between the fourth and eight holes.

Stricker applied some pressure at the close, a birdie at the 17th reducing the Swede's advantage to two strokes, but on the same hole Stenson responded by splashing out from a bunker, the first time he had been in sand all week, for birdie.

American rookie sensation Jordan Spieth equalled the best round of the week with a superb 62, finishing with three birdies and an eagle on the 18th.

Spieth tied for fourth at 17-under, level with Spaniard Garcia and Americans Matt Kuchar (66) and Kevin Stadler (68).

Britain's Brian Davis capped a good week with a 67 to finish at 16-under, a stroke better than compatriot Ian Poulter who had been well set for a higher finish before he got into bunker trouble at the last where he double-bogeyed to end up with a 69.

World number three Phil Mickelson, who began the week in magnificent form, bogeyed four holes on the front nine and double-bogeyed the 16th after finding water but ended with two birdies for an even-par 71 that left him in a tie for 41st.

(Editing by Gene Cherry/Mark Lamport-Stokes)